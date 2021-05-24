11 photos from Portsmouth sporting clubs of the past
There are all sorts of different clubs featured that you may either remember or have been involved with over the years.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:40 pm
Included in this selection you will see a very proud Pompey captain Reg Flewin, being presented with the League Championship trophy by the club president and Field-Marshall Montgomery at the end of the 1948-49 season.
Coppersmiths Sports and Social Club team looking pretty pleased with themselves at the end of their 1956-1957 season and The Good Intent Cricket Club from Fareham around 1948, as well as many other interesting images from times past.
