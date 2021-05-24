Pompey players and backroom staff celebrate the club's championship win at the end of the 1948-49 season with Tom Holland (with the moustache) in the centre at the back.

11 photos from Portsmouth sporting clubs of the past

There are all sorts of different clubs featured that you may either remember or have been involved with over the years.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:40 pm

Included in this selection you will see a very proud Pompey captain Reg Flewin, being presented with the League Championship trophy by the club president and Field-Marshall Montgomery at the end of the 1948-49 season.

Coppersmiths Sports and Social Club team looking pretty pleased with themselves at the end of their 1956-1957 season and The Good Intent Cricket Club from Fareham around 1948, as well as many other interesting images from times past.

Southsea Motor Club Racing up the Eastern Road When the Eastern Road was first constructed in the 1930's speed trials were held there organised by Southsea Motor Club. In 1935 the Speed Trials attracted motorist from all over the country not to mention very large crowds. Picture: Courtesy of Sid Greeman

Pompey captain Reg Flewin with the championship trophy at Fratton Park at the end of the 1948-49 season, alongside club president Field Marshal Montgomery

Members of the Southsea Tricycle Club on Southsea Common in 1888

Coppersmiths Sports and Social Club at the end of their triumphant 1956-57 season

