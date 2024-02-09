News you can trust since 1877
12 amazing old images from Farlington's past

There’s an interesting selection from Farlington here that may well bring back some memories for some of you.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Feb 2021, 15:36 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 09:54 GMT

Some of the images included are of workers from the Twilfit corset factory, Lampson and Paragon printers and Mason’s farm.You will also see the Dunham Bush factory, the reservoir being built and a train crash at the station from way back in the past.

The result of the train crash at Farlington Junction on July 23, 1894.

Some of the women workers at the Twilfit factory, which was located at Farlington, sent in by John Porter. John's aunt Jane is the lady third from the right. He believes it was a retirement occasion for the lady with the spectacles.

Former members of Lampson & Paragon, printers of Farlington. Pictured are Audrey, Barbara, Ann, Sylvia, Diana, Christine, Andrea, Jessie, Betty, Joan, Diane and Jose.

The last shepherd on Farlington Marshes, Harry Holcombe. It was not that many years ago that sheep were herded onto Farlington Marshes. To care for them, shepherds were needed and the last of these was Harry Holcombe. The 140 acre Masons Farm was his home. The photo was loaned by Jenny Vincent, his granddaughter. Harry Holcombe is pictured in his later years here, in about 1930.

