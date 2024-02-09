12 amazing old images from Farlington's past

4 . Memories of Farlington

The last shepherd on Farlington Marshes, Harry Holcombe. It was not that many years ago that sheep were herded onto Farlington Marshes. To care for them, shepherds were needed and the last of these was Harry Holcombe. The 140 acre Masons Farm was his home. The photo was loaned by Jenny Vincent, his granddaughter. Harry Holcombe is pictured in his later years here, in about 1930. Photo: The News archive