12 breathtaking photos of wonderful Clanfield life from yesteryear

In this selection you will see a lovely old image of North Lane, Clanfield Post Office, an interesting view across Windmill Hill near Clanfield, St James’s Church and the village well and a couple of great images of the Hogs Lodge pub on the A3, near Clanfield.
The small farming community of Clanfield was centred around the church of St James, that dates back to 1305.
It was rebuilt in 1875 and has two ancient mediaeval bells that are also of interest.
