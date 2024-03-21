12 breathtaking photos of wonderful Clanfield life from yesteryear

If you are familiar with the Clanfield area or have relatives that have lived there, we think you’ll really enjoy looking back at these old images.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Mar 2021, 13:41 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 14:46 GMT

In this selection you will see a lovely old image of North Lane, Clanfield Post Office, an interesting view across Windmill Hill near Clanfield, St James’s Church and the village well and a couple of great images of the Hogs Lodge pub on the A3, near Clanfield.

MORE: 13 photos capture Hayling Island through the years | 22 photos to take you back to going for pints in Portsmouth pubs

The small farming community of Clanfield was centred around the church of St James, that dates back to 1305.

It was rebuilt in 1875 and has two ancient mediaeval bells that are also of interest.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

Windmill Hill from Clanfield. Picture: costen.co.uk

1. Memories from Clanfield

Windmill Hill from Clanfield. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Children in North Lane, Clanfield

2. Memories from Clanfield

Children in North Lane, Clanfield Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Clanfield Post Office. Picture: costen.co.uk

3. Memories from Clanfield

Clanfield Post Office. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Clanfield village. Picture: costen.co.uk

4. Memories from Clanfield

Clanfield village. Picture: costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hayling Island

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.