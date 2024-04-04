12 enjoyable memories of mighty Royal Navy ships heading to Falklands before victory over Argentina in 1982

Included in this selection are HMS Fearless, HMS Hermes, HMS Bristol, HMS Birmingham, HMS Invincible and HMS Intrepid all on their way to the South Atlantic from Portsmouth back in 1982 before defeating Argentina in a bitter war.
1. Ships leave for the Falklands
Family and friends wave as HMS Bristol leaves to join the task force in the Falklands, South Atlantic.Picture ref: 821093-3 Photo: The News archive
2. Ships leave for the Falklands
Preparations for HMS Hermes to leave Portsmouth for the Falklands PP394 Photo: The News archive
3. Ships leave for the Falklands
Easter leave over virtually before it began, the men of Hermes and Invincible stream back into Portsmouth Naval Base as Britain’s Falkland Islands task force gathers Photo: The News archive
4. Ships leave for the Falklands
HMS Birmingham leaving for Falklands in June 1982. The News PP28 Photo: The News archive