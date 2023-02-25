12 films and television programmes filmed in and around Portsmouth and Hampshire

Bond has been a visitor over the years, Doctor Who – in various incarnations – regularly touches down and there has been a fair share of big budget films.
Portsmouth and Hampshire have been the set for several films and television series over the years, and here are some of the times we have starred on the big and small screen.
1. Les Miserables
Hugh Jackman starred in Les Miserables, which was filmed at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 2012. Portsmouth people queued for the chance to be extras in the film
Photo: -
2. No Time to Die
Daniel Craig's final Bond outing saw some filming in the Solent, and a starring role for Type 45 warship HMS Dragon
Photo: Nicola Dove/PA Wire
3. Tommy
Famously, South Parade Pier burned down during the filming of The Who's rock opera about the 'deaf, dumb and blind boy, who sure played a mean pinball', but there were many other scenes shot in Portsmouth, including at Hilsea Lido and Elton John performing at the Kings Theatre
Photo: The Who
4. Transformers V: The Last Knight
The Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport was a location for Transformers V: The Last Knight, film in 2016 and released the next year. Cold War submarine HMS Alliance took centre stage - along with Sir Anthony Hopkins and Mark Wahlberg
Photo: -