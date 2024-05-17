12 glorious memories from Royal Navy's HMS Collingwood over the years

HMS Collingwood was named after Lord Collingwood, a distinguished admiral at the turn of the 19th century.

The current shore establishment was commissioned as the fourth HMS Collingwood in January 1940, initially to instruct ‘hostilities only’ ratings. Wireless telegraphy ratings started their training in June 1940, and a radio direction finding school was added in 1942.

In 1946 Collingwood took over the training of both officers and ratings in the maintenance of all electrical and radio equipment in the fleet.

The Maritime Warfare School was formed in January 2002 and in 2007, the Maritime Warfare Centre relocated to HMS Collingwood. It is also home to the Royal Naval Cadets of HMS Collingwood Royal Naval Volunteer Cadet Corps.

Join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

1 . HMS Collingwood memories Early days at HMS Collingwood with thousands on the parade ground in 1943 Picture: IWM-A-18928 Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

2 . HMS Collingwood memories A winters day at HMS Collingwood and new entrants on drill training. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales

3 . HMS Collingwood memories Bob Ayer, in his role as Brickwoods field gun crew battery commander (centre, in white peaked cap) at HMS Collingwood, about 1980. Photo: The News archive Photo Sales