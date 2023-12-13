News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

12 glorious pictures of Elm Grove in Southsea transporting you back in time

Southsea’s Elm Grove has always been a very busy road and a hive of activity for years, as these images show
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2021, 16:00 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 17:15 GMT

Be transported back in time and enjoy looking through some of these old images from the past.

Elm Grove, Southsea, in the 1930s. Picture: Paul Costen collection

1. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

Elm Grove, Southsea, in the 1930s. Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
When milk was delivered by hand. Described as the oldest milkman in Portsmouth in 1914 it looks like the photograph was taken in Elm Grove. Picture: Robert James collection.

2. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

When milk was delivered by hand. Described as the oldest milkman in Portsmouth in 1914 it looks like the photograph was taken in Elm Grove. Picture: Robert James collection. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Chris Evans posted this fantastic picture of Elm Grove from 1925 into our Portsmouth nostalgia Facebook group.

3. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

Chris Evans posted this fantastic picture of Elm Grove from 1925 into our Portsmouth nostalgia Facebook group. Photo: Chris Evans

Photo Sales
Portsmouth's first set of traffic lights on the corner of Elm Grove and Grove Road, Southsea, in 1933

4. Memories of Elm Grove in Southsea

Portsmouth's first set of traffic lights on the corner of Elm Grove and Grove Road, Southsea, in 1933 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea