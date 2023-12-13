12 glorious pictures of Elm Grove in Southsea transporting you back in time

Southsea’s Elm Grove has always been a very busy road and a hive of activity for years, as these images show
Be transported back in time and enjoy looking through some of these old images from the past.
1.
Elm Grove, Southsea, in the 1930s.
Picture: Paul Costen collection Photo: The News archive
2.
When milk was delivered by hand.
Described as the oldest milkman in Portsmouth in 1914 it looks like the photograph was taken in Elm Grove. Picture: Robert James collection. Photo: The News archive
3.
Chris Evans posted this fantastic picture of Elm Grove from 1925 into our Portsmouth nostalgia Facebook group. Photo: Chris Evans
4.
Portsmouth's first set of traffic lights on the corner of Elm Grove and Grove Road, Southsea, in 1933 Photo: The News archive