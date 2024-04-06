12 scintillating and utterly fantastic picture memories of Cosham in Portsmouth

Cosham has changed quite a lot over the years, as these beautiful images show. Until the 1920s it was a small village surrounded by just fields, with it eventually expanding both east and west along the slopes of Portsdown Hill.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Mar 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 13:14 BST

In this selection you will see some interesting views of the High Street, the Carlton Cinema badly damaged during the Blitz, a very busy Cosham fairground in 1910 and a lovely view of the level crossing with the Railway Hotel behind.

Carlton Cinema, Cosham during the Blitz

1. Memories of Cosham

Carlton Cinema, Cosham during the Blitz Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Mulberry Avenue, Cosham during the Blitz

2. Memories of Cosham

Mulberry Avenue, Cosham during the Blitz Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Cosham fairground with a lot of swing rides in 1910. The News PP5634

3. Memories of Cosham

Cosham fairground with a lot of swing rides in 1910. The News PP5634 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Taken from Cosham. The annual fair held on the downs of Portsdown Hill just above Southwick Hill Road and the house seen are on the old A3 going up the hill from Cosham.Most of the swings are Skye Boat swings. Picture: Costen.co.uk

4. Memories of Cosham

Taken from Cosham. The annual fair held on the downs of Portsdown Hill just above Southwick Hill Road and the house seen are on the old A3 going up the hill from Cosham.Most of the swings are Skye Boat swings. Picture: Costen.co.uk Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsdown Hill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.