12 stunning throwback photos of Fareham Creek in all its glory

So why not take a trip down memory lane and see what it looked like in years gone by.
Have a look through these nostalgic photos – do they stir up old memories?
1. Memories of Fareham Creek
Road roller traction engine at Fareham Creek in 1905. Photo: The News archive
2. Memories of Fareham Creek
Fareham Creek in August 1982. The News PP4683 Photo: The News archive
3. Memories of Fareham Creek
Fareham Creek with a train passing along in March 1974. The News PP4539 Photo: The News archive
4. Memories of Fareham Creek
Sea scout Jonathan Coupe takes the strain on the oars as he gives a guided trip around Fareham Creek in July 1993. The News PP4065 Photo: The News archive
