13 amazing photos of when the circus came to Portsmouth that are hard to believe

The amazing circus images featured are from Bill Cody’s Wild West Show, Billy Smarts Circus and Chipperfields Circus when they all visited Portsmouth and Southsea over the years.
Do you remember going to the circus?
Circus elephants enjoying the sea at Southsea seafront. Photo: -
The Elephant & Castle in Sultan Road, Buckland, with elephants provided by a visiting circus in 1930. The chap holding the bucket, which was filled with beer, was the aptly-named Charlie Phillpots, the pub cellarman. Photo: -
Circus elephants Chipperfields Circus at St Mary's Hospital, Milton in 1952.A young boy patient sent a letter to Chipperfields located on Southsea Common, telling them that he could not come, but could they come to him. Amazingly, they did. Some animals even went into the wards for the children to see. Photo: -
The Circus at Pier Road, Southsea, 1900 Photo: -
