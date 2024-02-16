News you can trust since 1877
13 exclusive and supreme photos of Gosport over 100 years ago

You will feel you have taken a trip back in time while looking at these historic shots.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th May 2022, 17:33 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 14:10 GMT

In this wonderful selection you will see Gosport Railway Station as it was in 1841, seamstresses at work at Rowe and Co that was on the High Street 1913-14, a horse-drawn cart at the floating bridge in 1900 and a very old Gosport ferry ‘Frances’ in 1900.

Foxbury Point, Gosport, about 1957, showing Wessex Whirlwind helicopters on a vessel docked at Fleetlands

Foxbury Point, Gosport, about 1957, showing Wessex Whirlwind helicopters on a vessel docked at Fleetlands Photo: The News archive

Gosport's open air pool in 1930

Gosport's open air pool in 1930 Photo: The News archive

Gosport ferry Frances in 1900 with HMS Victory in the background

Gosport ferry Frances in 1900 with HMS Victory in the background Photo: The News archive

The Hall, Trinity Green, Gosport, about 1965

The Hall, Trinity Green, Gosport, about 1965 Photo: The News archive

