Bobby Gillespie from Primal Scream at Portsmouth Guildhall in the 1990s Picture: Paul Windsor

13 great pictures of 90s gigs in Portsmouth - with Primal Scream, Supergrass, Cast, Elastica, Shed Seven

It was the era of Britpop, shaggy haircuts, and long before people annoyed other gig-goers by recording footage on a mobile phone.

By Tom Morton
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 1:07pm

Portsmouth photographer Paul Windsor has been to countless gigs in and around the city, and here are some wonderful black and white shots from the 1990s.

You’ll see some of the best homegrown bands of the era, whether lumped in with Britpop or not – spiky new wave of new wave pop-punkers Elastica, sonic chameleons Primal Scream, Scouse psychedelic indie mystics The Boo Radleys and pogo-bouncy upstarts Supergrass, as well as some visitors from across the pond such as the nouveau deep south rockers Black Crowes and punk hardman Henry Rollins.

1. Elastica

Justine Frischmann from Elastica at the Wedgewood Rooms in the 1990s

Photo: Paul Windsor

2. The Boo Radleys

Sice, the singer with The Boo Radleys, at The Pyramids in Portsmouth in the 90s

Photo: Paul Windsor

3. Cast

John Power from Cast at The Wedgewood Rooms in the 90s

Photo: Paul Windsor

4. Shed Seven

Rick Witter from Shed Seven at The Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth in the 90s.

Photo: Paul Windsor

