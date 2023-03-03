Portsmouth photographer Paul Windsor has been to countless gigs in and around the city, and here are some wonderful black and white shots from the 1990s.

You’ll see some of the best homegrown bands of the era, whether lumped in with Britpop or not – spiky new wave of new wave pop-punkers Elastica, sonic chameleons Primal Scream, Scouse psychedelic indie mystics The Boo Radleys and pogo-bouncy upstarts Supergrass, as well as some visitors from across the pond such as the nouveau deep south rockers Black Crowes and punk hardman Henry Rollins.