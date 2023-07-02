News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
A collage of four of the buildings readers said they want back. From top-left, the Victoria Swimming Baths and Portsmouth Stadium. From bottom-left, the Tricorn and the General Post Office building.A collage of four of the buildings readers said they want back. From top-left, the Victoria Swimming Baths and Portsmouth Stadium. From bottom-left, the Tricorn and the General Post Office building.
A collage of four of the buildings readers said they want back. From top-left, the Victoria Swimming Baths and Portsmouth Stadium. From bottom-left, the Tricorn and the General Post Office building.

13 iconic retro Portsmouth buildings that have been lost to the ravages of time

From the Tricorn to Woolworths, Portsmouth has had some truly iconic buildings take shape in its history
By David George
Published 16th Sep 2020, 17:19 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 17:49 BST

While some of the premises remain standing to this day, albeit in a different guise, many have sadly been lost to time.

We asked readers of The News which old buildings they were most fond of, and you had plenty of suggestions.

So, here’s our round-up of the 13 ‘buildings' the people of Portsmouth want back the most, with a few surprises along the way.

Join our Portsmouth Retro Facebook group to find more fascinating photos and memories from Portsmouth’s past.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: 12 stunning photos showing an aerial tour of the Portsmouth area through time

Some readers suggested they'd like to see the return of the General Post Office, which once sat on the corner of Stanhope Road, Portsmouth. Here it is in the 1970s, with the Guildhall clock tower to its left.

1. Portsmouth buildings you want back

Some readers suggested they'd like to see the return of the General Post Office, which once sat on the corner of Stanhope Road, Portsmouth. Here it is in the 1970s, with the Guildhall clock tower to its left. Photo: 3rd party

Photo Sales
It wasn't a building, it was a piece of art - but some of you suggested you'd like to have Luna Park the ultrasaurus back on Southsea Common. It burned down 10 years ago.

2. Portsmouth buildings you want back

It wasn't a building, it was a piece of art - but some of you suggested you'd like to have Luna Park the ultrasaurus back on Southsea Common. It burned down 10 years ago. Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales
The Mr Pickwick pub in Milton was a common suggestion from readers. Planning permission to demolish the Milton Road venue in favour of new homes was given in 2019.

3. Portsmouth buildings you want back

The Mr Pickwick pub in Milton was a common suggestion from readers. Planning permission to demolish the Milton Road venue in favour of new homes was given in 2019. Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales
Though its building remains, now as an upmarket apartment block, some of you said you wanted Bar Bluu back in South Parade, Southsea. It shut down in 2007.

4. Portsmouth buildings you want back

Though its building remains, now as an upmarket apartment block, some of you said you wanted Bar Bluu back in South Parade, Southsea. It shut down in 2007. Photo: Paul Jacobs

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PortsmouthTricornWoolworthsFacebook