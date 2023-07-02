From the Tricorn to Woolworths, Portsmouth has had some truly iconic buildings take shape in its history

While some of the premises remain standing to this day, albeit in a different guise, many have sadly been lost to time.

We asked readers of The News which old buildings they were most fond of, and you had plenty of suggestions.

So, here’s our round-up of the 13 ‘buildings' the people of Portsmouth want back the most, with a few surprises along the way.

1 . Portsmouth buildings you want back Some readers suggested they'd like to see the return of the General Post Office, which once sat on the corner of Stanhope Road, Portsmouth. Here it is in the 1970s, with the Guildhall clock tower to its left.

2 . Portsmouth buildings you want back It wasn't a building, it was a piece of art - but some of you suggested you'd like to have Luna Park the ultrasaurus back on Southsea Common. It burned down 10 years ago.

3 . Portsmouth buildings you want back The Mr Pickwick pub in Milton was a common suggestion from readers. Planning permission to demolish the Milton Road venue in favour of new homes was given in 2019.

4 . Portsmouth buildings you want back Though its building remains, now as an upmarket apartment block, some of you said you wanted Bar Bluu back in South Parade, Southsea. It shut down in 2007.

