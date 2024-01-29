13 unique and fascinating photos showing our British D-Day soldiers and pilots

Here are some interesting and enlightening shots from Getty Images D-Day archive.
1. D Day soldiers
British troops take positions on Sword beach during D-Day 06 June 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches. D-Day, 06 June 1944 is still one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theater of World War II. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
2. D Day soldiers
British soldiers of the RAMC (Royal Army Medical Corps) during the Normandy Landings, June 1944. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
3. D Day soldiers
6th June 1944: A British soldier, encamped in a small English village, gives the thumbs-up as he awaits his orders for D-Day. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive
4. D Day soldiers
June 5, 1944 of the British troops embarking at Southsea, Portsmouth in England, before a landing craft on June 6, 1944 while Allied forces storm the Normandy beaches on D-Day. (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive