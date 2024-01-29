News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

13 unique and fascinating photos showing our British D-Day soldiers and pilots

Take a look into the past with some of these interesting images of D-Day.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Jun 2019, 11:58 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT

Here are some interesting and enlightening shots from Getty Images D-Day archive.

British troops take positions on Sword beach during D-Day 06 June 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches. D-Day, 06 June 1944 is still one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theater of World War II. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

1. D Day soldiers

British troops take positions on Sword beach during D-Day 06 June 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches. D-Day, 06 June 1944 is still one of the world's most gut-wrenching and consequential battles, as the Allied landing in Normandy led to the liberation of France which marked the turning point in the Western theater of World War II. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
British soldiers of the RAMC (Royal Army Medical Corps) during the Normandy Landings, June 1944. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. D Day soldiers

British soldiers of the RAMC (Royal Army Medical Corps) during the Normandy Landings, June 1944. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
6th June 1944: A British soldier, encamped in a small English village, gives the thumbs-up as he awaits his orders for D-Day. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. D Day soldiers

6th June 1944: A British soldier, encamped in a small English village, gives the thumbs-up as he awaits his orders for D-Day. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
June 5, 1944 of the British troops embarking at Southsea, Portsmouth in England, before a landing craft on June 6, 1944 while Allied forces storm the Normandy beaches on D-Day. (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

4. D Day soldiers

June 5, 1944 of the British troops embarking at Southsea, Portsmouth in England, before a landing craft on June 6, 1944 while Allied forces storm the Normandy beaches on D-Day. (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page