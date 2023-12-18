14 beautiful photos taking you back to Portsmouth in 1960s and 1970s
There are some great old images from the past included in this collection that should bring back a few memories.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Mar 2021, 13:48 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:02 GMT
You will see dancing championships at the Savoy Ballroom, beauty contests on the pier, the usual sight of police directing traffic, the first trip for the Hovercraft Express and the St Mary’s Hospital site looking quite different back in the day.
