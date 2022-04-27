14 fantastic old images from Goodwood Racecourse in Chichester

Included in this selection are spectators watching a race at Goodwood from Trundle Hill back in 1929, a large crowd watching the horse racing in 1923.

There are also pictures of Alexandra Marie Bridget, Countess Airlie and daughter of the 3rd Earl of Leicester arriving to watch racing in 1922, winning horse, 'King Sol' after a race in 1919.

You can also see friends having lunch with the ‘top down’, in the back of a motor car during racing in 1919, Anne Catherine Tredick Wendell, Countess of Carnarvon arriving in 1924 and Leo Rothschild and Lady Marsh at the races back in 1910.

1. Goodwood race days of the past 30th July 1929: Spectators watching a race at Goodwood from Trundle Hill. (Photo by J. Gaiger/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

2. Goodwood race days of the past Stage coaches off to Goodwood from Chichester. (Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Goodwood race days of the past 1923: The crowd watching the horse racing at Goodwood. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

4. Goodwood race days of the past September 1909: Spectators cheer on the riders and horses during a horse race at Goodwood. (Photo by W. G. Phillips/Phillips/Getty Images)