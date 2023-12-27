14 fantastic views of Edinburgh Road in Portsmouth through the years
Some wonderful images taken during some difficult times.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th May 2021, 07:04 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
In this gallery collection you will see the Bishop’s House flattened during an air raid in 1941 and other substantial damage to properties at the time.
There is a rare image of the glass roofed arcade, which was bombed during the raid on January 10, 1941.
You will also see a lovely image of the Trafalgar Institute’s bar, as it was early last century.
