14 fantastic views of Edinburgh Road in Portsmouth through the years

Some wonderful images taken during some difficult times.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th May 2021, 07:04 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT

In this gallery collection you will see the Bishop’s House flattened during an air raid in 1941 and other substantial damage to properties at the time.

There is a rare image of the glass roofed arcade, which was bombed during the raid on January 10, 1941.

You will also see a lovely image of the Trafalgar Institute’s bar, as it was early last century.

Edinburgh Road during the blitz

1. More memories of Edinburgh Road

Edinburgh Road during the blitz Photo: The News archive

Out-muster from the dockyard, 1939. Dockyard men at out-muster for a dinnertime break turn from Edinburgh Road into Commercial Road. Pic: Getty Images (Photo by Humphrey Spender/Picture Post/Getty Images)

2. More memories of Edinburgh Road

Out-muster from the dockyard, 1939. Dockyard men at out-muster for a dinnertime break turn from Edinburgh Road into Commercial Road. Pic: Getty Images (Photo by Humphrey Spender/Picture Post/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

Bishop's House, St John's Cathedral on Edinburgh Road, 1972. The News PP5700

3. More memories of Edinburgh Road

Bishop's House, St John's Cathedral on Edinburgh Road, 1972. The News PP5700 Photo: The News archive

A steam train crosses the junction of Unicorn Road and what was Edinburgh Road in 1953

4. More memories of Edinburgh Road

A steam train crosses the junction of Unicorn Road and what was Edinburgh Road in 1953 Photo: The News archive

