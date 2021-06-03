14 great memories from Portsmouth in 1982

This selection includes Prince Charles visiting the Royal Naval Hospital, Haslar and his visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory on Portsdown Hill. Her Majesty The Queen met the crowds as HMS Invincible returned from the Falklands, Princess Diana was seen surveying the hull of the Mary Rose from up high and Margaret Thatcher paid a visit to South Downs College in Waterlooville.
1. Falklands return
HMS Exeter returning to Portsmouth in July 1982. The News PP310
Photo: The News archive
2. Prime Ministerial visit
Margaret Thatcher visits South Downs College around 1982
3. Memories from 1982
The partly demolished St Andrew's Church in St Michael's Road, in April 1982. The News PP1459
4. Memories from 1982
Medway Queen fallen into disrepair after serving as a nightclub for years, 1982. On 27th May 1940 HMS Medway Queen she to headed to the beaches of Dunkirk to embark troops during "Operation Dynamo". As they approached the beaches at La Panne they could see the lines of soldiers in the water, some of whom were up to their necks. Using the lifeboats the crew of the Medway Queen ferried the soldiers from the beach to the paddle steamer, all the while the AA cruiser HMS Calcutta gave covering fire. The near-by vessel Brighton Belle began to sink, the Medway Queen went alongside and took off all her soldiers and crew resulting in no loss of life. The Medway Queen, so heavily overloaded, but managed to get back to England. This was the first of seven crossings that the Medway Queen was to make in the course of the operation. The News PP4987
