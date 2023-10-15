News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

14 great memories from Portsmouth in 1982 - including visit of Prince Charles

There were plenty of high-profile visitors to Portsmouth in this year.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2021, 11:00 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 17:26 BST

This selection includes the then Prince Charles visiting the Royal Naval Hospital, Haslar and his visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory on Portsdown Hill. Her Majesty The Queen met the crowds as HMS Invincible returned from the Falklands, Princess Diana was seen surveying the hull of the Mary Rose from up high and Margaret Thatcher paid a visit to South Downs College in Waterlooville.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]

Prince Charles visiting Royal Naval Hospital in Haslar, 1982. The News PP4781

1. Memories from 1982

Prince Charles visiting Royal Naval Hospital in Haslar, 1982. The News PP4781 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
HMS Exeter returning to Portsmouth in July 1982. The News PP310

2. Falklands return

HMS Exeter returning to Portsmouth in July 1982. The News PP310 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Margaret Thatcher visits South Downs College around 1982

3. Prime Ministerial visit

Margaret Thatcher visits South Downs College around 1982 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The partly demolished St Andrew's Church in St Michael's Road, in April 1982. The News PP1459

4. Memories from 1982

The partly demolished St Andrew's Church in St Michael's Road, in April 1982. The News PP1459 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Prince CharlesPortsmouthPortsdown Hill