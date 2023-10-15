14 great memories from Portsmouth in 1982 - including visit of Prince Charles
There were plenty of high-profile visitors to Portsmouth in this year.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2021, 11:00 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 17:26 BST
This selection includes the then Prince Charles visiting the Royal Naval Hospital, Haslar and his visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory on Portsdown Hill. Her Majesty The Queen met the crowds as HMS Invincible returned from the Falklands, Princess Diana was seen surveying the hull of the Mary Rose from up high and Margaret Thatcher paid a visit to South Downs College in Waterlooville.
The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]
1 / 4