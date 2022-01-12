14 great pix of when Rizzle Kicks performed the weekend the Olympic torch came through Portsmouth in 2012

1. The Olympic Torch Relay celebrations

The Evening Celebrations at The Olympic Torch Relay as it came to Southsea Common early on Sunday evening There were stage acts as well as Rizzle Kicks a pop duo, as 65000 people enjoyed the free spectacle Jonathan Bamber (26) from Southsea - the final torchbearer on Sunday who made his way through the crowd to light the cauldron on the stage and then posed with his girlfriend Candice Cumming (26) Picture: Malcolm Wells (122387-1285)

Photo: Malcolm Wells