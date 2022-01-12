14 great pix of when Rizzle Kicks performed the weekend the Olympic torch came through Portsmouth in 2012

A staggering 65,000 people enjoyed the free spectacle in Portsmouth.
The Evening Celebrations at The Olympic Torch Relay as it came to Southsea Common early on Sunday evening There were stage acts as well as Rizzle Kicks a pop duo, as 65000 people enjoyed the free spectacle Jonathan Bamber (26) from Southsea - the final torchbearer on Sunday who made his way through the crowd to light the cauldron on the stage and then posed with his girlfriend Candice Cumming (26) Picture: Malcolm Wells (122387-1285)
The Evening Celebrations at The Olympic Torch Relay as it came to Southsea Common early on Sunday evening There were stage acts as well as Rizzle Kicks a pop duo, as 65000 people enjoyed the free spectacle (left to right) Southsea family with 15 week old twins - Dad Ben George (37) with Evie, mum Clare George (36), with Poppy (2), and grandmother Joan Wedley (64) with twin Jack Picture: Malcolm Wells (122387-1117)
