14 great pix of when Rizzle Kicks performed the weekend the Olympic torch came through Portsmouth in 2012

Many of you were there in the crowd to see Rizzle Kicks perform on Southsea Common.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:49 pm

A staggering 65,000 people enjoyed the free spectacle in Portsmouth.

It’s hard to believe it is 10 years ago this summer, and as the call goes out for torchbearers for a relay for the Queen’s Baton Relay before this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, what better time to reminisce about the Olympic summer of 2012?

1. The Olympic Torch Relay celebrations

The Evening Celebrations at The Olympic Torch Relay as it came to Southsea Common early on Sunday evening There were stage acts as well as Rizzle Kicks a pop duo, as 65000 people enjoyed the free spectacle Jonathan Bamber (26) from Southsea - the final torchbearer on Sunday who made his way through the crowd to light the cauldron on the stage and then posed with his girlfriend Candice Cumming (26) Picture: Malcolm Wells (122387-1285)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

2. The Olympic Torch Relay celebrations

The Evening Celebrations at The Olympic Torch Relay as it came to Southsea Common early on Sunday evening There were stage acts as well as Rizzle Kicks a pop duo, as 65000 people enjoyed the free spectacle Picture: Malcolm Wells (122387-5745)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

3. The Olympic Torch Relay celebrations

The Evening Celebrations at The Olympic Torch Relay as it came to Southsea Common early on Sunday evening There were stage acts as well as Rizzle Kicks a pop duo, as 65000 people enjoyed the free spectacle Picture: Malcolm Wells (122387-5790)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

4. The Olympic Torch Relay celebrations

The Evening Celebrations at The Olympic Torch Relay as it came to Southsea Common early on Sunday evening There were stage acts as well as Rizzle Kicks a pop duo, as 65000 people enjoyed the free spectacle (left to right) Southsea family with 15 week old twins - Dad Ben George (37) with Evie, mum Clare George (36), with Poppy (2), and grandmother Joan Wedley (64) with twin Jack Picture: Malcolm Wells (122387-1117)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

