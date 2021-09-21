A marvellous photograph from Mike Nolans collection. HMS Ark Royal berthing at South Railway Jetty in 1972.
A marvellous photograph from Mike Nolans collection. HMS Ark Royal berthing at South Railway Jetty in 1972.

14 images from South Railway Jetty from the past

An interesting look back at one of Portsmouth’s jetties over the years.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 5:02 pm

In this selection you will see a 19-year old Prince of Wales escorting President M. Raymond Poincare along South Railway Jetty, a train reversing over the viaduct that once was situated across the mudflats to South Railway Jetty and stripped of her finery and masts, the Victoria and Albert III tied up alongside the South Railway Jetty being passed by her successor HMY Britannia.

1. South Railway Jetty from the past

Pier Road approach to the Harbour Station with the line to South Railway Jetty crossing right to left.

Photo: The News archive

2. South Railway Jetty from the past

Aerial view of South Railway Jetty with the railway viaduct and swing bridge. The ship swinging is a dreadnought.

Photo: The New archive

3. South Railway Jetty from the past

Stripped of her finery and masts, the Victoria and Albert III tied up alongside the South Railway Jetty is passed by her successor HMY Britannia.

Photo: The News archive

4. South Railway Jetty from the past

The 19-year old Prince of Wales escorts President M. Raymond Poincare along South Railway Jetty. Picture: S Cribb/Robert James postcard collection.

Photo: The News archive

