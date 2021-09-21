14 images from South Railway Jetty from the past

In this selection you will see a 19-year old Prince of Wales escorting President M. Raymond Poincare along South Railway Jetty, a train reversing over the viaduct that once was situated across the mudflats to South Railway Jetty and stripped of her finery and masts, the Victoria and Albert III tied up alongside the South Railway Jetty being passed by her successor HMY Britannia.
1. South Railway Jetty from the past
Pier Road approach to the Harbour Station with the line to South Railway Jetty crossing right to left.
Photo: The News archive
2. South Railway Jetty from the past
Aerial view of South Railway Jetty with the railway viaduct and swing bridge. The ship swinging is a dreadnought.
Photo: The New archive
3. South Railway Jetty from the past
Stripped of her finery and masts, the Victoria and Albert III tied up alongside the South Railway Jetty is passed by her successor HMY Britannia.
Photo: The News archive
4. South Railway Jetty from the past
The 19-year old Prince of Wales escorts President M. Raymond Poincare along South Railway Jetty. Picture: S Cribb/Robert James postcard collection.
Photo: The News archive