14 nostalgic throwback photos capture Kingston Road and Lake Road over the years

Kingston Road and Lake Road are both right in the heart of the city.
By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Jan 2021, 12:14 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT

So we decided to dive into our archives and see how they have changed over the years. We have pulled together 14 photos which can be viewed in our gallery below.

Looking west from Lake Road towards Kingston Road circa 1930. Picture: Godfrey Doyle collection.

1. Kingston Road and Lake Road memories

Looking west from Lake Road towards Kingston Road circa 1930. Picture: Godfrey Doyle collection. Photo: The News archive

Kingston Road circa 1960. Overhead trolleybus wires add atmosphere to long ago Portsmouth.

2. Kingston Road and Lake Road memories

Kingston Road circa 1960. Overhead trolleybus wires add atmosphere to long ago Portsmouth. Photo: The News archive

New road junction 2016. The overhead wires disappeared in 1963 but St Marys Church still overlooked the scene.

3. Kingston Road and Lake Road memories

New road junction 2016. The overhead wires disappeared in 1963 but St Marys Church still overlooked the scene. Photo: The News archive

Kingston Road at its Junction with Lake Road in 1934. A policeman directs traffic to and from Lake Road leading to the right of the photograph Looking a very prosperous part of town most of what we see has all been demolished. St Mary's Church tower stands on guard further south.

4. Kingston Road and Lake Road memories

Kingston Road at its Junction with Lake Road in 1934. A policeman directs traffic to and from Lake Road leading to the right of the photograph Looking a very prosperous part of town most of what we see has all been demolished. St Mary's Church tower stands on guard further south. Photo: The News achive

