14 photos from Naval Fleet Reviews over the years

Included in this selection are the 1902, 1924 and 1952 Naval Fleet Reviews off Spithead.
1. Fleet Review 1924
The Royal Navy King George V-class dreadnought battleship HMS Centurion, flagship of the Reserve Fleet Portsmouth at anchor off Spithead awaiting the Fleet Review by King George V on 26 July 1924 off Portsmouth, United Kingdom. HMS Centurion was scuttled as a breakwater during the Invasion of Normandy off Omaha Beach on 9 June 1944 to protect a Mulberry harbour built to supply the forces ashore. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
2. International Fleet Review 2005
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she boards HMS Endurance with Admiral Sir Alan West (left) in Portsmouth on her way to review the fleet, Tuesday June 28, 2005. A total of 167 ships from the Royal Navy and 35 nations are taking part in the International Fleet Review at Spithead, off Portsmouth, as part of the Trafalgar 200 celebrations this week. See PA Story SEA Trafalgar. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA/WPA Rota
3. Naval Review 1902
HMS Victory adorned with flags for a naval review at Spithead, England, 1902. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
4. International Fleet Review 2005
The crew of HMS Invincible salute as HMS Endurance carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes during the International Fleet Review at Spithead, off Portsmouth, Tuesday June 28, 2005. A total of 167 ships from the Royal Navy and 35 nations are taking part in the International Fleet Review at Spithead, off Portsmouth, as part of the Trafalgar 200 celebrations this week. See PA Story SEA Trafalgar. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA
