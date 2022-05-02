14 photos from Naval Fleet Reviews over the years

2. International Fleet Review 2005

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she boards HMS Endurance with Admiral Sir Alan West (left) in Portsmouth on her way to review the fleet, Tuesday June 28, 2005. A total of 167 ships from the Royal Navy and 35 nations are taking part in the International Fleet Review at Spithead, off Portsmouth, as part of the Trafalgar 200 celebrations this week. See PA Story SEA Trafalgar. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA/WPA Rota

Photo: The News archive