Steve Hammond from Gosport Drones has captured these amazing images at the Grade II-listed Fort Gilkicker in Stokes, with preparatory work underway to convert it into 26 new homes, with 22 apartments in the former gun emplacements overlooking the sea, and four really big apartments in the barrack block behind.

Fort Gilkicker was a Palmerston Fort built between 1863 and 1871 in case the French attacked in the Victorian period, although this was unlikely as the French threat had diminished and it was known as a ‘Palmerston's Folly’. The fort was disarmed in 1956 and used for storage until 1999, and is currently in a state of disrepair. it was sold at auction for £1.4m in 2022 following the decision to grant planning permission for the site to give it a new lease of life.