News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

14 utterly mesmerising pictures showing Havant in all its glory in 1980s

Some great old images from Havant’s past for you to enjoy from The News archives.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Mar 2022, 15:00 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 13:59 GMT

In this selection you will see Heartbreak Ridge being shown at the Empire cinema in 1987, West Street precinct in 1983, a great aerial of Havant Town Centre in 1989, the Old House at Home Gales pub in 1988 and Langstone harbour, the Royal Oak pub and Langstone Mill in 1990.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]

Havant Town Centre, October 1989. The News PP3144

1. Havant Town Centre, October 1989. The News PP3144

Havant Town Centre, October 1989. The News PP3144 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Old House at Home in Havant, 1988. The News PP4812

2. Memories Havant in the 1980s

Old House at Home in Havant, 1988. The News PP4812 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Buses parked at Havant bus station during a drivers' strike in April 1986

3. Memories Havant in the 1980s

Buses parked at Havant bus station during a drivers' strike in April 1986 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
West Street, Havant Precinct 1983. The News 11507

4. Memories Havant in the 1980s

West Street, Havant Precinct 1983. The News 11507 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HavantWest StreetLangstone HarbourRoyal OakEmail