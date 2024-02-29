14 wonderful pictures of factories and workers from the past in Portsmouth area

In this selection you will see workers from the Ultra Television factory at Gosport, the Twilfit corset factory at Farlington, White and Newton furniture factory at Eastney, Shippam’s factory at Chichester, Leigh and Co pipe-making factory at Portchester and the Guards clothing factory at Fratton Bridge.
1. Factory memories
Here we see employees of White and Newton furniture factory in Dunbar Road, Eastney at their Christmas dinner in 1948.Sent in by Tom Langford of Hambledon near Waterlooville, he is in the second row sixth from the right. Photo: The News archive
2. Factory memories
Ultra Television factory 1958.Sent in by Dorothy Cousins, we see her second from the right, taken at Ultra Television factory in Fareham Road, Gosport at Christmas 1958. Maureen Downing is to the right and Janet ? with just the eyes showing left of Dorothy.. Photo: The News archive
3. Factory memories
Ultra Television factory girls.Sent in by Mrs Brenda Upton of Fareham, we see girls from the Ultra Television factory in Gosport in the 1960's. Photo: The News archive
4. Factory memories
An exterior view of the Ultra Radio and Television factory in Gosport. Photo: The News archive