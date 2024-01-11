14 wonderfully rare unseen photos of Old Portsmouth through the years

There are some very interesting old views in this gallery as the landscape changes through the years.
Included in this selection you will see Old George Hotel, High Street, Old Portsmouth during the Blitz, the formal opening of Portsmouth Grammar School's senior school.
There are also beautiful cars in the High Street outside United Service Garages and two great images of High Street, Old Portsmouth one sometime after the Blitz bombing of 10th January 1941 and the other before the bombs fell.
1. High Street Old Portsmouth from the past
This wonderful shot was taken from the top of the Square Tower. High Street, Old Portsmouth as it looked before the Luftwaffe took its toll. In fact it is taken before the Great War. All the buildings on the left were destroyed and is now part of Cathedral Green.
The clocktower of the cathedral can be seen peeking over the rooftops, top left. Photo: The News archive
2. High Street Old Portsmouth from the past
The aftermath of the bomb which flattened 101 High Street, Old Portsmouth, in January 1941. Photo: The News archive
3. High Street Old Portsmouth from the past
The Home Guard marching in High Street Old Portsmouth Photo: The News archive
4. High Street Old Portsmouth from the past
Old George Hotel, High Street, Old Portsmouth during the Blitz Photo: The News archive