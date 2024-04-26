15 amazing historic photos of Victoria Barracks before it was demolished that you probably never saw

Take a look into the past at this interesting military barracks that was demolished in 1967.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th May 2020, 16:43 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 16:08 BST

The barracks were built in 1880 on the edge of Southsea and consisted of a pair of long barrack ranges, linked by arcades at either end to form a narrow quadrangle.

There was a separate Officers' Quarters and Mess Establishment to the south-west.

The first unit to use the barracks was the 1st Battalion, the South Lancashire Regiment, and a large parade ground was built.

During the Second World War the central tower of the Officers’ Quarters was bombed and seriously damaged. After the war the buildings were used by the navy to train new recruits.

After the barracks were demolished in 1967 the site was redeveloped for homes and is now known as Pembroke Park.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Southsea Castle | Clarence Pier and Parade | Eastney Barracks

A Mr Scott on his precision driving test. This looks like the former parade ground of Victoria Barracks now, Pembroke Park, Old Portsmouth

1. Victoria Barracks

A Mr Scott on his precision driving test. This looks like the former parade ground of Victoria Barracks now, Pembroke Park, Old Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
This is a view of Divisions on Victoria Barracks parade ground in 1954. This vista is from the Duchess of Kent Barracks and we see sailors and wrens standing to attention.

2. Victoria Barracks

This is a view of Divisions on Victoria Barracks parade ground in 1954. This vista is from the Duchess of Kent Barracks and we see sailors and wrens standing to attention. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Victoria Barracks, Southsea, 1898

3. Victoria Barracks

Victoria Barracks, Southsea, 1898 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
This tanks was located on the green outside the Victoria Barracks in Victoria Avenue, Southsea from 1919 until sometime in the 1930's. Later she was 'fused' together with another WWI tank which was located at HMS Excellent, Whale Island and the complete thing now resides at the tank museum at Bovington in Dorset.

4. Victoria Barracks

This tanks was located on the green outside the Victoria Barracks in Victoria Avenue, Southsea from 1919 until sometime in the 1930's. Later she was 'fused' together with another WWI tank which was located at HMS Excellent, Whale Island and the complete thing now resides at the tank museum at Bovington in Dorset. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.