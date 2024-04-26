15 amazing historic photos of Victoria Barracks before it was demolished that you probably never saw

The barracks were built in 1880 on the edge of Southsea and consisted of a pair of long barrack ranges, linked by arcades at either end to form a narrow quadrangle.
There was a separate Officers' Quarters and Mess Establishment to the south-west.
The first unit to use the barracks was the 1st Battalion, the South Lancashire Regiment, and a large parade ground was built.
During the Second World War the central tower of the Officers’ Quarters was bombed and seriously damaged. After the war the buildings were used by the navy to train new recruits.
After the barracks were demolished in 1967 the site was redeveloped for homes and is now known as Pembroke Park.
