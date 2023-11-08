News you can trust since 1877
15 fabulous pictures of Portsmouth in 1980

There’s always something interesting going on in Portsmouth and these lovely images will remind you of times past, including some visits by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
By Kelly Brown
Published 26th Mar 2022, 18:37 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT

In this selection you will see Portsmouth Continental Ferry Port as it was back in 1980. A couple of images of the Queen’s visits during this year and one of the Queen Mother’s visit also. You will see the then Prince Charles inspecting recovered items from the Mary Rose and ex-Pompey players together for a testimonial match.

The Queen was given so many posies that a policewoman was needed to help carry them to the royal car, 1980. The News PP5126

The Queen was given so many posies that a policewoman was needed to help carry them to the royal car, 1980. The News PP5126 Photo: The News archive

Bikers riding around Portsmouth in April 1980. The News PP3767

Bikers riding around Portsmouth in April 1980. The News PP3767 Photo: The News archive

November 1980 - Continental Ferry Port, Mile End. Picture: The News Portsmouth 4333-1

November 1980 - Continental Ferry Port, Mile End. Picture: The News Portsmouth 4333-1 Photo: The News archive

Prince Charles inspecting a metal powder cask, one of the items recovered recently from the Mary Rose in 1980.

Prince Charles inspecting a metal powder cask, one of the items recovered recently from the Mary Rose in 1980. Photo: The News archive

