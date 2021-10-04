15 fascinating images of Gosport from the past

The telephone cable-laying boat at Gosport about 1905
The telephone cable-laying boat at Gosport about 1905

You will see so many wonderful images in this selection, that give you an insight into Gosport’s past.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 4th October 2021, 2:24 pm

Included are some wonderful slices of history, such as seamstresses at work at Rowe and Co, High Street, Gosport, 1913-14, Lord Mountbatten, Earl of Burma with engineer Christopher Cockerell, inventor of the hovercraft, at the opening of a new hovercraft service across the Solent, at Gosport in 1965 and a wonderful view along Gosport High Street featuring the India Arms pub.

But my favourites are Gosport Esplanade Gardens in 1930 and an interesting view across the gardens to Portsmouth, from the Gosport ferry terminus in 1929.

1. Gosport from the past

Gosport High Street A marvellous view along Gosport High Street with the India Arms pub on the left. Picture: Mick Cooper collection.

Photo: The News archive

2. Gosport from the past

Gosport Theatre Cinema in High Street in the 1930's Picture: Costen.co.uk

Photo: The News archive

3. Gosport from the past

Gosport Esplanade Gardens. Admiral Gambier's old drinking fountain, built in 1870, is visible on the left of this view of Esplanade Gardens from about 1930. Note the diversity of building styles fronting Beach Street, including the Alexandra Dining Rooms

Photo: The News archive

4. Gosport from the past

Gosport ferry terminus, 1929

Photo: The News archive

