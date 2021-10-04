15 fascinating images of Gosport from the past

Included are some wonderful slices of history, such as seamstresses at work at Rowe and Co, High Street, Gosport, 1913-14, Lord Mountbatten, Earl of Burma with engineer Christopher Cockerell, inventor of the hovercraft, at the opening of a new hovercraft service across the Solent, at Gosport in 1965 and a wonderful view along Gosport High Street featuring the India Arms pub.