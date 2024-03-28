15 glorious memories of Portsmouth's incredible Royal Navy in the 1970s

We have delved into The News archives once more to find some fantastic images from the past.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th May 2022, 22:22 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:12 GMT

In this selection you will see the amazing sight of HMS Eagle entering Portsmouth Harbour in June 1970, a truly special image of HMS Ark Royal berthing at South Railway Jetty Portsmouth in 1972 and a beautiful image of how HMS Dolphin the Royal Naval shore establishment at Fort Blockhouse, Gosport looked in 1975.

HMS Ark RoyalA marvellous photograph from Mike Nolans collection. HMS Ark Royal berthing at South Railway Jetty in 1972. Photo: The News archive

HMS Yarmouth returns to Portsmouth from the far east in 1970. Relatives were waiting at Pitch House Jetty for the ship to berth. Credit: Royal Navy Photo: The News archive

HMS Tiger docked at Portsmouth Dockyard in February 1974. The News PP4194 Photo: The News archive

HMS Eagle in 1972 Photo: The News archive

