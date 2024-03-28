15 glorious memories of Portsmouth's incredible Royal Navy in the 1970s

In this selection you will see the amazing sight of HMS Eagle entering Portsmouth Harbour in June 1970, a truly special image of HMS Ark Royal berthing at South Railway Jetty Portsmouth in 1972 and a beautiful image of how HMS Dolphin the Royal Naval shore establishment at Fort Blockhouse, Gosport looked in 1975.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]