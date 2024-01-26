News you can trust since 1877
15 great and unique images of the Home Guard in and around Portsmouth during Second World War

The Home Guard was set up in May 1940 as Britain's 'last line of defence' against German invasion.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Mar 2022, 09:22 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 12:28 GMT

In this selection you will see the D Company Southsea Home Guard line-up, the 29th Gosport Battalion Home Guard training, the 17th (Portsmouth) Battalion Home Guard at United Services grounds, 31st Cosham Battalion Home Guard taking a break at Butser, Wickham Home Guard on an exercise, 18th Hampshire Dockyard Port Battalion Home Guard training at Southwick, No2 Platoon, Home Guard at Hilsea Depot and many more.

Men from the 18th battalion of the Home Guard training at Southwick. The News Portsmouth PP221 Photo: The News archive

A tea break for members of the Cosham Home Guard at Butser. The News Portsmouth PP232 Photo: The News archive

Home Guard companies shared the responsibility for anti-aircraft defences. This rocket projector was based on Southsea Common. The News Portsmouth PP555 Photo: The News archive

Members of the Home Guard man a checkpoint locally. The News Portsmouth PP236 Photo: The News archive

