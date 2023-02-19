News you can trust since 1877
15 pictures to take you back to Portsmouth in 2006

It was the year that Tony Blair announced his intention to resign as Prime Minister, Zinedine Zidane was sent off for a headbutt in the World Cup final and Casino Royale was released.

By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 4:23pm

And this is what 2006 looked like in Portsmouth. We see pensioner protests, Harry Redknapp and Jim Smith at a bookies, and the much-loved food mall at Cascades in the city centre.

NOW READ: 18 lost Portsmouth shops our readers miss the most

Have a look through the pictures – and cast yourself back to a time before anyone had heard of an iPhone.

1. Ready for a flutter

Harry Redknapp and Jim Smith with Peter Higgins to open the new Betting Room at 19 Albert Road, Southsea in February 2006 (060864-47)

Photo: Jonathan Brady

2. Tasty

The food mall in the atrium area at The Cascades (060584-0014)

Photo: Michael Scaddan

3. Weaponry

Actor and presenter Geoff Cotton does a piece to camera posing as a telesalesman taking orders for AK-47s - also known as Kalashnikovs - at Million Headed Monster in Albert Road, Southsea in March 2006 (060958-25)

Photo: Jonathan Brady

4. Up for a fight

Portsmouth pensioners at The Fountain in Commercial Road Portsmouth campaigning for better pensions. At the front is Joan Hill, 86, from Fratton (061117-81)

Photo: Malcolm Wells

