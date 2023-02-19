15 pictures to take you back to Portsmouth in 2006

It was the year that Tony Blair announced his intention to resign as Prime Minister, Zinedine Zidane was sent off for a headbutt in the World Cup final and Casino Royale was released.
And this is what 2006 looked like in Portsmouth. We see pensioner protests, Harry Redknapp and Jim Smith at a bookies, and the much-loved food mall at Cascades in the city centre.
Have a look through the pictures – and cast yourself back to a time before anyone had heard of an iPhone.
1. Ready for a flutter
Harry Redknapp and Jim Smith with Peter Higgins to open the new Betting Room at 19 Albert Road, Southsea in February 2006 (060864-47)
Photo: Jonathan Brady
2. Tasty
The food mall in the atrium area at The Cascades (060584-0014)
Photo: Michael Scaddan
3. Weaponry
Actor and presenter Geoff Cotton does a piece to camera posing as a telesalesman taking orders for AK-47s - also known as Kalashnikovs - at Million Headed Monster in Albert Road, Southsea in March 2006 (060958-25)
Photo: Jonathan Brady
4. Up for a fight
Portsmouth pensioners at The Fountain in Commercial Road Portsmouth campaigning for better pensions. At the front is Joan Hill, 86, from Fratton (061117-81)
Photo: Malcolm Wells