15 scorching images of fun at the fair from Portsmouth's past

Funfairs have always been popular, but some of the crowds drawn to these attractions in the past is staggering.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Apr 2021, 14:48 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 14:06 GMT

What a wonderful day out for young and old. Featured are funfairs at Portsdown Hill, Clarence Pier, Portsmouth Dockyard, Guildhall Square and Southsea Show, with some images dating back to around 1900.

Clarence parade Pier Fairground and Ferris wheel. Picture: The News Archive

1. Memories of the Portsmouth funfair

The fairground on the slopes of Portsdown Hill 1930. It was located to the west of the old A3.

2. Memories of the Portsmouth funfair

February 1936: Workmen repainting the rollercoaster at Southsea funfair. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. Memories of the Portsmouth funfair

circa 1900: Children riding on the carousel at Southsea fairground. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Memories of the Portsmouth funfair

