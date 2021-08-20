16 amazing retro photos of Gosport Ferry through the years

Included in the selection are the Gosport Ferry terminus in 1929, an undated image of the Gosport Ferry with the USS Mount McKinley, a vintage bus that served the Gosport Ferry, the Ferry King, the 57-ton steam launch that was in service from 1918 until the early 1960’s and the wreck that is thought to be that of ‘Viva’, a Gosport Ferry built in the 1890's.