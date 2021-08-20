16 amazing retro photos of Gosport Ferry through the years

Included in the selection are the Gosport Ferry terminus in 1929, an undated image of the Gosport Ferry with the USS Mount McKinley, a vintage bus that served the Gosport Ferry, the Ferry King, the 57-ton steam launch that was in service from 1918 until the early 1960’s and the wreck that is thought to be that of ‘Viva’, a Gosport Ferry built in the 1890's.
1. The Gosport Ferry from the past
The Gosport Ferry landing stage alongside the harbour station. (The late Monty Theobold collection)
Photo: The News archive
2. The Gosport Ferry from the past
Wrecks in the harbour at Portchester, taken in the mid 1970's. It's believed that the prominent wreck is that of Viva, a Gosport Ferry built in the 1890's. Picture: Tom Glover
Photo: The News archive
3. The Gosport Ferry from the past
Some of Guy Denman's collection of Gosport ferry tickets
Photo: The News archive
4. The Gosport Ferry from the past
Prince and Provincial busses for Gosport Ferry and Stoke Road Ferry (undated). The News PP4809
Photo: The News archive