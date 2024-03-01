News you can trust since 1877
16 awesome throwback photos of delivery vehicles from Portsmouth's past

Over the years many different types of vehicle have been used to deliver all sorts of goods around our local areas.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th May 2021, 16:14 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 12:10 GMT

You will love looking at all the old vehicles used in this selection, including ones from Portsmouth United Breweries, The News, Park’s of Portsmouth, Southsea Laundry Company.

Other vehicles included are – Wall & Attwooll electrical and wireless wholesale suppliers, Batchelor’s Bread and several different types of milk delivery vehicles and a whole fleet of Handley’s vehicles.

Wall & Attwooll must have been one of the few wholesale suppliers of electrical goods in Portsmouth in the 1930s. Picture: Courtesy of Stanley Willis Photo: The News archive

Southsea Laundry Company LtdThe weekly call by the laundry man long before dry cleaners.Picture: Courtesy of Bob Hind Photo: The News archive

Bread delivered by horse and cart. Jack Wilcox delivering for Batchelor's Bakers. Sent in by Gerald Dilley of Waterlooville, he says he does not know much about the photo except that Jack was his uncle. Photo: The News archive

Portsmouth United Breweries drayman's delivery lorry.As can be seen, it has been decorated for some reason with bunting and flags.Can anyone tell me what it might have been for and also, where is the exact location, notice the arches to the rear?Picture: Courtesy of Ray Rowsell. Photo: The News archive

