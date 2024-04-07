16 glorious Portsmouth Royal Navy memories you may not know about

Included are the launch of HMS Andromeda in Portsmouth Dockyard in May 1967, the fore topsail from HMS Victory, the sole surviving sail from the Battle of Trafalgar being stretched out and viewed by sailors at HMS Nelson in the same year, HMS Vanguard running aground at the Spice Island after breaking loose and narrowly avoiding the Still & West pub on the 4th August 1960. You will also see images of the 1953 Fleet Review featuring ships such as HMS Surprise, the USS Baltimore and HMS Vanguard and HMS Indomitable sailing past the Round Tower in the same year.