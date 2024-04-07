16 glorious Portsmouth Royal Navy memories you may not know about

There are some very interesting Royal Navy images in this selection you will enjoy.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th May 2022, 21:09 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 16:27 BST

Included are the launch of HMS Andromeda in Portsmouth Dockyard in May 1967, the fore topsail from HMS Victory, the sole surviving sail from the Battle of Trafalgar being stretched out and viewed by sailors at HMS Nelson in the same year, HMS Vanguard running aground at the Spice Island after breaking loose and narrowly avoiding the Still & West pub on the 4th August 1960. You will also see images of the 1953 Fleet Review featuring ships such as HMS Surprise, the USS Baltimore and HMS Vanguard and HMS Indomitable sailing past the Round Tower in the same year.

HMS Victorious leaves Portsmouth Harbour some time after 1950

1. The Royal Navy from the past

HMS Victorious leaves Portsmouth Harbour some time after 1950 Photo: The News archive

Sailors in the gym of HMS Nelson, c.1967, stretching out the fore topsail from HMS Victory, the sole surviving sail from the Battle of Trafalgar. The sail disappeared for a century before it was found again.

2. The Royal Navy from the past

Sailors in the gym of HMS Nelson, c.1967, stretching out the fore topsail from HMS Victory, the sole surviving sail from the Battle of Trafalgar. The sail disappeared for a century before it was found again. Photo: The News archive

HMS Devonshire July 1967. The News PP211

3. The Royal Navy from the past

HMS Devonshire July 1967. The News PP211 Photo: The News archive

HMS Vernon entrance 1953This is how HMS Vernon in Portsmouth celebrated Coronation Year, 1953. The News PP4256

4. The Royal Navy from the past

HMS Vernon entrance 1953This is how HMS Vernon in Portsmouth celebrated Coronation Year, 1953. The News PP4256 Photo: The News archive

