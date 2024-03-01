16 stunning royal memories of King George VI in Portsmouth - including when he handed FA Cup to Pompey

Some of them included in this selection are King George VI receiving the keys of the fortress of Portsmouth in 1939, presenting the FA cup to Portsmouth Football Club in 1939, on a tour of Portsmouth Dockyard on November 16, 1944, visiting Thorney Island on May 9, 1938 and passing the war-damaged Lower School at Portsmouth Grammar School in 1947.
King George VI presenting the FA cup to Portsmouth Football Club, 1939. The News PP3337 Photo: The News archive
Getting ready for the King.Pictured in 1937 are ladies from Nile Street, Landport painting a fence in the colours of the Union jack for the celebrations for the Coronation of King George VI in 1937.Sent in by George Warren of Horndean we see from left to right Mrs Lilly, Mrs sands, Mrs Russell and George's mother, Mabel. Far right is George with his grandmother. Photo: The News archive
The King inspects tunnel in the chalk pit in 1942.King George VI leaving one of the tunnels under Portsdown Hill after inspection. Photo: The News archive
King George VI receives the keys of the fortress of Portsmouth, 1939. The News PP5380 Photo: The News archive