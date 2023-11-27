16 wonderful photos of Copnor in Portsmouth through the years

3 . Memories from Copnor's past

St Cuthbert's Church, Copnor during the blitz The first damage to the church buildings occurred on November 10th 1940, when a high explosive bomb fell, tearing a hole in the North side of the nave. Because part of the roof was open to the sky, the congregation had to bring umbrellas on rainy days. On April 17th 1941, a landmine in Hayling Avenue destroyed the East end of the church, severely damaging the rest of the building and completely flattening the Parish Hall (the original Mission Church). The following day, the vicar erected a large wooden cross on the rubble and nailed to it a victory V. Photo: The News archive