News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

16 wonderful Portsmouth pubs, restaurants and shops you might remember

THE shops, pubs and restaurants across the city have changed a lot over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Jul 2020, 14:50 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT

Portsmouth has seen old favourites replaced and new destinations have become popular spots. We decided to look back into our archives to find 16 pubs, restaurants and shops from 2008-13.

Perhaps you used to visit them? Have a look through our gallery to see if you recognise any of them. After you’ve finished, why not visit some of our other popular retro galleries:

35 photos capture Portsmouth during the Blitz | 20 memories of the sailors of Royal Navy's HMS Excellent | 32 reminders of how Havant Road has changed over the years

Clarence Gardens restaurant in London Road, North End, Portsmouth 2010. Picture: Sarah Standing 103812-4060

1. Old pubs, restaurants and shops in Portsmouth

Clarence Gardens restaurant in London Road, North End, Portsmouth 2010. Picture: Sarah Standing 103812-4060 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
RJ Cash Converters on London Road, North End 2011. Picture: Paul Jacobs 111064-7

2. Old pubs, restaurants and shops in Portsmouth

RJ Cash Converters on London Road, North End 2011. Picture: Paul Jacobs 111064-7 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Leopold in Albert Road, Southsea 2011 . Picture: Malcolm Wells 112076-8795

3. Old pubs, restaurants and shops in Portsmouth

The Leopold in Albert Road, Southsea 2011 . Picture: Malcolm Wells 112076-8795 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Steki Taverna on Osborne Road in Southsea 2011. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 111055-1

4. Old pubs, restaurants and shops in Portsmouth

The Steki Taverna on Osborne Road in Southsea 2011. Picture: Ian Hargreaves 111055-1 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthRoyal Navy