16 wonderful Portsmouth pubs, restaurants and shops you might remember
THE shops, pubs and restaurants across the city have changed a lot over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Jul 2020, 14:50 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT
Portsmouth has seen old favourites replaced and new destinations have become popular spots. We decided to look back into our archives to find 16 pubs, restaurants and shops from 2008-13.
Perhaps you used to visit them? Have a look through our gallery to see if you recognise any of them. After you’ve finished, why not visit some of our other popular retro galleries:
