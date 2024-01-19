News you can trust since 1877
17 exclusive and wonderful images from Portsmouth's glorious past in 1990

Some really interesting scenes from the year for you to enjoy in this special edition.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jan 2022, 15:22 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 17:15 GMT

Included in this 1990 selection you will see Port Solent and the marina, Princess Diana meeting locals while visiting the Eastney Community Centre, the queue for the Allders sale in December and the Portsmouth Poll Tax demo in April of that year.

A revamped No Man's Land Fort, Spithead in June 1990. The News PP1543

1. Portsmouth in 1990

A revamped No Man's Land Fort, Spithead in June 1990. The News PP1543 Photo: The News archive

The Whitbread brewery in Queen Street, Portsea, in February 1990, before it was demolished. The News PP1430

2. Portsmouth in 1990

The Whitbread brewery in Queen Street, Portsea, in February 1990, before it was demolished. The News PP1430 Photo: The News archive

Teenagers learning to juggle outside the Portsmouth Guild Hall on August 28 1990. The News PP3662

3. Portsmouth in 1990

Teenagers learning to juggle outside the Portsmouth Guild Hall on August 28 1990. The News PP3662 Photo: The News archive

Views across Port Solent marina around 1990

4. Portsmouth in 1990

Views across Port Solent marina around 1990 Photo: The News archive

