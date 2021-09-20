17 fascinating old photos of Portsmouth's historic pubs

We have had a look through the News archives to find some stunning photos of Portsmouth’s oldest pubs – and you can see how much the surrounding area has changed.
A different view of the harbour from above the Still & West pub, Point, Old Portsmouth.
Photo: The News archive
Pub regulars from the New House pub in Fratton Road all snug and happy and ready for a jolly boys outing in 1919.
Photo: The News archive
Shipwright’s in Fratton Road, Landport.
Photo: The News archive
The Empire pub, Somers Road North. It closed as late as 1974.
Photo: The News archive