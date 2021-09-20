Five pubs in a row on The Hard circa 1910. When you could go on a pub crawl along the hard and not walk one-hundred yards.
Five pubs in a row on The Hard circa 1910. When you could go on a pub crawl along the hard and not walk one-hundred yards.

17 fascinating old photos of Portsmouth's historic pubs

Portsmouth has a long and distinguished history of local pubs, with some of them serving punters for more than a hundred years.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:22 pm

We have had a look through the News archives to find some stunning photos of Portsmouth’s oldest pubs – and you can see how much the surrounding area has changed.

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth shops from the 90s | Portsmouth in 1990 | Things you can’t do in Portsmouth anymore

1. Portsmouth pubs from the past

A different view of the harbour from above the Still & West pub, Point, Old Portsmouth.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth pubs from the past

Pub regulars from the New House pub in Fratton Road all snug and happy and ready for a jolly boys outing in 1919.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth pubs from the past

Shipwright’s in Fratton Road, Landport.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth pubs from the past

The Empire pub, Somers Road North. It closed as late as 1974.

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5