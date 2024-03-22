17 glorious photos remembering the Royal Navy’s ‘last battleship’ HMS Vanguard

Mostly remembered for the dramatic day she ran aground at Spice Island, we take a look back at a memorable ship that was only in service for 14 years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Jul 2020, 16:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 17:46 GMT

The ninth HMS Vanguard was the last and largest of Britain’s battleships and was commissioned in 1946.

She was 813ft length overall and 42,300 tons and built for the Royal Navy during the Second World War. One of her main roles was being the Royal Yacht during the royal family’s tour of South Africa in 1947.

She was broken up at Faslane in 1960 after being run aground at Portsmouth when she was on her way to the breakers yard.

She was never tested in combat, technology moved on and sadly there were severe budgetary constraints at the time she entered service, shortening her operational life.

Horrified spectators flock to see the HMS Vanguard aground in Portsmouth Harbour, 1960. The News PP5336

1. Remembering HMS Vanguard

Horrified spectators flock to see the HMS Vanguard aground in Portsmouth Harbour, 1960. The News PP5336 Photo: The News archive

The Royal Navy "fast battleship" HMS Vanguard undergoes her final voyage as she is towed by tugboats to her final berth in the Hamoaze Estuary near Plymouth on 6 March 1956 in Plymouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

2. Remembering HMS Vanguard

The Royal Navy "fast battleship" HMS Vanguard undergoes her final voyage as she is towed by tugboats to her final berth in the Hamoaze Estuary near Plymouth on 6 March 1956 in Plymouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Photo: The News archive

The ship's company of the battleship HMS Vanguard. The two men on the barrels of A turret are polishing the muzzle and the tampions that can be seen inserted into the barrels.

3. Remembering HMS Vanguard

The ship's company of the battleship HMS Vanguard. The two men on the barrels of A turret are polishing the muzzle and the tampions that can be seen inserted into the barrels. Photo: The News archive

Provincial buses lined up at Gosport Ferry Gardens as HMS Vanguard leaves Portsmouth Habour for the last time in August 1960.

4. Remembering HMS Vanguard

Provincial buses lined up at Gosport Ferry Gardens as HMS Vanguard leaves Portsmouth Habour for the last time in August 1960. Photo: The News archive

