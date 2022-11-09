17 great images of Royal Navy warships returning from the Falklands War in 1982

Included in this selection are aircraft carriers HMS Hermes and HMS Invincible returning.
1. Ships return from the Falklands
Crowds awaiting HMS Hermes on her return to Portsmouth after the Falklands war.
Picture: Courtesy of Mick Huitson
Photo: The News archive
2. Ships return from the Falklands
Homecoming celebrations as HMS Glasgow returns from the Falklands
Photo: The News archive
3. Ships return from the Falklands
HMS Hermes, the aircraft carrier, returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4829
Photo: The News archive
4. Ships return from the Falklands
Crowds on the quayside at Portsmouth waiting for the arrival of the British light aircraft carrier HMS Invincible from the Falkland Islands after the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: The News archive