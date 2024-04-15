17 great Portsmouth pubs you may have enjoyed a pint at

We delved into the archives for this great selection of pubs from the Landport and Portsea area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Aug 2020, 18:48 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:27 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The majority of them no longer exist sadly - but we think you’ll enjoy looking at the ones that once stood in the area, that perhaps a member of your family used to frequent in times gone by.

We would love to hear your memories of these pubs – join our new Portsmouth Retro Facebook group and get involved in the conversation!

MORE RETRO PHOTOS: Portsmouth in 1987 | Portsmouth sport and social clubs | History of Southsea hovercraft

The Gladstone Head pub in Staunton Street, Landport.

1. Landport and Portsea pubs from the past

The Gladstone Head pub in Staunton Street, Landport. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The Three Crowns Inn at Portsea, dressed for wartime service with blackouts in the windows.

2. Landport and Portsea pubs from the past

The Three Crowns Inn at Portsea, dressed for wartime service with blackouts in the windows. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The White Hart at No.5 on the corner of Dean Street.

3. Landport and Portsea pubs from the past

The White Hart at No.5 on the corner of Dean Street. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Shipwrights pub at Landport, now long gone.

4. Landport and Portsea pubs from the past

Shipwrights pub at Landport, now long gone. Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HistorySouthsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.