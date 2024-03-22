17 great triumphant images of Royal Navy warships returning from Falklands War success over Argentina in 1982

What a welcome as our ships return home.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Apr 2022, 16:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 17:48 GMT

Included in this selection are aircraft carriers HMS Hermes and HMS Invincible returning.

HMS Herald a survey ship returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4865

1. Ships return from the Falklands

HMS Herald a survey ship returns from the Falklands in 1982. The News PP4865 Photo: The News archive

Homecoming celebrations as HMS Glasgow returns from the Falklands

2. Ships return from the Falklands

Homecoming celebrations as HMS Glasgow returns from the Falklands Photo: The News archive

The HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. Ships return from the Falklands

The HMS Invincible returns to Portsmouth, carrying British troops home from the Falklands War, 17th September 1982. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: The News archive

HMS Glasgow enters Portsmouth Harbour for repairs after taking a hit in the Falklands War, 1982. The News PP4766

4. Ships return from the Falklands

HMS Glasgow enters Portsmouth Harbour for repairs after taking a hit in the Falklands War, 1982. The News PP4766 Photo: The News archive

