17 incredible pictures evoking great memories of Baffins from over the years

Plenty has changed at Baffins over the years as these really old photos show.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Jul 2020, 07:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 10:26 GMT

In this great collection of you’ll see ice hockey and fishing on the pond, Highgrove Farm that once stood in Baffins and milkmen from Streets Dairy from years ago.

What are your memories of Baffins from over the years?

An aerial view on Baffins Pond in August 1988. The News PP4475

1. Baffins Portsmouth

An aerial view on Baffins Pond in August 1988. The News PP4475 Photo: The News archive

Eleven-year-old Lee Bryant (on the left with the hood) playing ice hockey on Baffins Pond, Baffins, Portsmouth, during the winter of 1963. The boys are playing with branches and a frozen lump of ice!

2. Baffins Portsmouth

Eleven-year-old Lee Bryant (on the left with the hood) playing ice hockey on Baffins Pond, Baffins, Portsmouth, during the winter of 1963. The boys are playing with branches and a frozen lump of ice! Photo: The News archive

On the corner of Idsworth Road and Tangier Road, Copnor circa 1928 we see an ex-London General bus.

3. Baffins Portsmouth

On the corner of Idsworth Road and Tangier Road, Copnor circa 1928 we see an ex-London General bus. Photo: The News archive

The street party celebrating the Queen's coronation in 1953 at Ripley Grove, Baffins, Portsmouth

4. Baffins Portsmouth

The street party celebrating the Queen's coronation in 1953 at Ripley Grove, Baffins, Portsmouth Photo: The News archive

