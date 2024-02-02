17 incredible pictures evoking great memories of Baffins from over the years

In this great collection of you’ll see ice hockey and fishing on the pond, Highgrove Farm that once stood in Baffins and milkmen from Streets Dairy from years ago.
What are your memories of Baffins from over the years?
1. Baffins Portsmouth
An aerial view on Baffins Pond in August 1988. The News PP4475 Photo: The News archive
2. Baffins Portsmouth
Eleven-year-old Lee Bryant (on the left with the hood) playing ice hockey on Baffins Pond, Baffins, Portsmouth, during the winter of 1963. The boys are playing with branches and a frozen lump of ice! Photo: The News archive
3. Baffins Portsmouth
On the corner of Idsworth Road and Tangier Road, Copnor circa 1928 we see an ex-London General bus. Photo: The News archive
4. Baffins Portsmouth
The street party celebrating the Queen's coronation in 1953 at Ripley Grove, Baffins, Portsmouth Photo: The News archive