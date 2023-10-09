17 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1984
Perhaps you were at the match against Southampton? Maybe you used to own a shop on one of these roads? Were you in the crowd when the Queen Mother visited the D-Day Museum in June 1984?
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jan 2021, 12:04 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST
Included in this selection are Fratton Park, Albert Road, Fawcett Road, Fratton Road, Winter Road, Commercial Road, The Pier Hotel, a great aerial of Southsea seafront, the Queen Mother’s visit, HMS Manchester and HMS Vernon with the Royal Band.
