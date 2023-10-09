News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

17 photos to take you back to Portsmouth in 1984

Perhaps you were at the match against Southampton? Maybe you used to own a shop on one of these roads? Were you in the crowd when the Queen Mother visited the D-Day Museum in June 1984?
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jan 2021, 12:04 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:14 BST

Included in this selection are Fratton Park, Albert Road, Fawcett Road, Fratton Road, Winter Road, Commercial Road, The Pier Hotel, a great aerial of Southsea seafront, the Queen Mother’s visit, HMS Manchester and HMS Vernon with the Royal Band.

MORE RETRO: 13 interesting images showing what Portsmouth looked like 100 years ago | Rare and interesting images of Portsmouth & Southsea railway station and Station Street

Many of the images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected].

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

Albert Road Portsmouth around 1984. Picture: The News 2698-1

1. Portsmouth in 1984

Albert Road Portsmouth around 1984. Picture: The News 2698-1 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
A classic image of Pound's scrapyard at Tipner, Portsmouth, in December December 1984

2. Portsmouth in 1984

A classic image of Pound's scrapyard at Tipner, Portsmouth, in December December 1984 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
HMS Fearless arrives in Portsmouth Harbour after returning from Lebanon in 1984. The News PP4727

3. Portsmouth in 1984

HMS Fearless arrives in Portsmouth Harbour after returning from Lebanon in 1984. The News PP4727 Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
The former Pier Hotel on the corner of Southsea Terrace in 1984. Picture: Tony Triggs

4. Portsmouth in 1984

The former Pier Hotel on the corner of Southsea Terrace in 1984. Picture: Tony Triggs Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSouthampton