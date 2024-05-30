17 photos to take you back to trips to Knight and Lee in Southsea

By Kelly Brown
Published 18th Sep 2019, 13:16 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 18:17 BST
Knight & Lee in Southsea was one of the most iconic shops in the city for decades and was a part of the fabric of the city for more than 100 years before it closed in the summer of 2019.

Founded in the 19th century, the department store experienced a lot during its life time including being bombed during the Second World War and being bought by John Lewis.

Planning permission has been granted to convert it into a hotel, gym, indoor food market, two small cinemas and food and drink units – however despite this very little has happened with the site.

Take a trip through memories of the store over the years in our gallery here.

Knight & Lee in 2019 before its closure

1. 23/1/19 Knight and Lee Closure at Palmerston Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Knight & Lee in 2019 before its closure Photo: Habibur Rahman

Here is what the Knight & Lee shop in Palmerston Road looked like in 1910

2. Knight & Lee

Here is what the Knight & Lee shop in Palmerston Road looked like in 1910 Photo: Ron Brown

An early advert used by Knight & Lee to try and encourage shoppers to visit the store

3. Knight & Lee

An early advert used by Knight & Lee to try and encourage shoppers to visit the store Photo: Contributed

A flyer advertising a summer sale at Knight & Lee - featuring a picture of King George V which dates it between 1910 and 1936.

4. Knight & Lee

A flyer advertising a summer sale at Knight & Lee - featuring a picture of King George V which dates it between 1910 and 1936. Photo: Contributed

