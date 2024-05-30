17 photos to take you back to trips to Knight and Lee in Southsea

Founded in the 19th century, the department store experienced a lot during its life time including being bombed during the Second World War and being bought by John Lewis.

Planning permission has been granted to convert it into a hotel, gym, indoor food market, two small cinemas and food and drink units – however despite this very little has happened with the site.

Take a trip through memories of the store over the years in our gallery here.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1 . 23/1/19 Knight and Lee Closure at Palmerston Rd, Portsmouth, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman Knight & Lee in 2019 before its closure Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . Knight & Lee Here is what the Knight & Lee shop in Palmerston Road looked like in 1910 Photo: Ron Brown Photo Sales

3 . Knight & Lee An early advert used by Knight & Lee to try and encourage shoppers to visit the store Photo: Contributed Photo Sales