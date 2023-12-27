17 rare and historic images of Portsmouth and Southsea
We have put together a collection of images from the area that are rarely seen. Many date back to the turn of the century. Hopefully you will enjoy looking though them.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Mar 2021, 17:09 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:29 GMT
You will see dockyard workers leaving at the end of a busy day, horses taking a dip in the sea to cool off at Southsea seafront, a past South Parade Pier with beachgoers enjoying the coast and The George Hotel, at Old Portsmouth, where Nelson had his last breakfast before the Battle of Trafalgar.
